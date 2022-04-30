It is really a mock story. The one based on anything except real feelings and facts. I am just a minor character in it, like many others, playing my part as falsely as I can.

Believe you me, I am still not aware of my significance in the whole story. It baffles me. All the time. However, one thing is sure, I carry a role that has an import over the rest of the story even as I remain a trifling character.

It is a truism that midgets usually act in the background. Sometimes they bump into frontage also. Creating a travesty of truth. I am one such mocker who yells to the hilt, weeps to the core, and moans to the bones.

I make people laugh over me while I tirelessly try to feel them cry. I bleed just to be betrayed. And I often recluse back in the shades of obscurity.