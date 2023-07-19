A Model Industrial Growth Centre

Industrialisation has been labelled as the main channel of sustainable development in the modern-day world. And manufacturing is considered as the backbone of any industrial system.

The government of J&K for a very long time has been trying its best to set in place, a sustainable industrialisation process. A number of policies, plans, initiatives and packages have been advancing from time to time.

A number of associations and unions have been formed. Mutually reinforcing, the industrial associations and the government have been trying their best to set in place a sustainable industrialisation process. The industrialisation scenario of Jammu and Kashmir has seen a number of bureaucrats and a number of leaders. The results have been pretty much mixed till date.

However, some positive change has been registered in the past few years. The main driver of industrialisation and manufacturing growth in the region of Kashmir has specifically come from the Industrial Growth Centre-Lassipora Pulwama (IGC-L).

The IGC-L is the largest industrial estate of the region by size and area. Its origin and existence is comparatively new but the IGC has catered to a growing number of start-ups and entrepreneurs in the region in the recent past. IGC is home to a number of industrial units and ventures.