A moment of reckoning for Kashmiris

BY TEHMEENA RIZVI

There is hardly any place in the whole world that symbolizes beauty, wrapped in a perennial saga of sorrow as Kashmir does. A land I proudly call home, a land I grew up loving and learning and a land which gives me the essence of my identity.

Growing up with a generation that carried a universe of rage in its heart, I tried understanding my Kashmir a number of times, but ended up getting even more disillusioned and confused.

Never has a community so willingly walked on the paths of self destruction as the Kashmiris have.

A community that has made itself so immune to hatred and destruction that the numbness in its soul is almost visibly repugnant