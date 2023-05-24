Till August 5, 2019 - when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - no one in Kashmir had even thought that J&K's summer capital would host the representatives from the 20 most powerful countries in the world and Srinagar would figure in the list of global cities.

“Jammu and Kashmir has moved on, the common man has moved on. He's seen two generations of Kashmiris being sacrificed on the altar of Pak-sponsored terrorism, he's no longer in a mood to succumb to that,” Union Minister MoS Jitendra Singh said during the high profile G20 summit.

Underlining the positive changes in the Valley, he said, “It is indeed a moment of rejuvenation, a moment of reincarnation...”.

"If such an event was held earlier, a strike call would be given from Islamabad and shops on Residency Road (in the city centre of) Srinagar would close. Now there is no hartal even if the call for hartal has come from here or there," Singh said.

He said that the G20 meeting in Srinagar is an opportunity for India to showcase the changed scenario in Jammu and Kashmir which was earlier under the shadow of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. “In the past, an event of this scale would have been met with a general strike in Srinagar, but now people are "going about with their activity", said MoS Jitendra Singh.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during a press conference after addressing inaugural session of G-20 said that Kashmir is no more the land of hartals, school closures and separatist activities while security agencies have succeeded to a great extent to destroy the “terror ecosystem.” He said the primary focus of the J&K administration since the past three years has been on four P’s—Peace, Progress, Prosperity and the People first.

“Business is flourishing with each passing day. Shops remain open every day as hartals have become a part of history. Children are attending schools and colleges every day. Youth are pursuing their careers in higher studies. Separatist activities have come to an end forever,” he said. “As far as the terror ecosystem, the security grid has succeeded to destroy it to a large extent.”