A never ending nightmare on borders

The US has been making various proposals ever since the standoff began in Ladakh in April 2020, ranging from the direct intervention to facilitating talks between Beijing and Delhi, and now it is telling India what the situation is, and how it would play out in future.

This is typical of the American approach, particularly where China is involved. It is projecting itself as a great friend of India, reading for it Beijing’s moves, which it believes are inimical to India and its strategic interests in the long run.

When US defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin made a statement that China is hardening its position on India borders – he was making a couple of points borne out of the new reality along the LAC, in which the Chinese troops have forced a situation from where India is unable to find an escape route without having suffered the costs it has inflicted on the Indian military and psyche.

Austin stated: “In east China Sea, the PRC’s expanding fishing fleet is sparking tensions with its neighbours. In the South China Sea, the PRC is using outposts on man-made islands bristling with advanced weaponry to advance its illegal maritime claims.

We’re seeing PRC vessels plunder the region’s provisions, operating illegally within the territorial waters of other Indo-Pacific countries. And further to the west, we see Beijing continue to harden its position along the border that it shares with India.” This mapping of China’s expansive designs and goals are already known to India.