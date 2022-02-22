A New Beginning

Educational Institutions will reopen after a long hiatus of about two and a half years. Much of the time spent at home was spent in discussing the causes that led to such a lengthy homestay for young and old; seen rarely, may be once in a lifetime, by any generation.
The long holiday was unique is many ways. It introduced the uninitiated to digital socializing, young to digital learning, businessmen to digital sales, sick to digital consultations, and education to machine learning.
In a sense it was amusing, being unique and not seen before experience in all spheres of life. And it was reforming as well for it caused a paradigm shift in social behaviour, communication platforms, and above all in the learning methods from the decades old practices.
The digital learning imparted a whole new dimension to the interactive learning methods. While it started with the understanding that it is only a replacement for the normal physical space of learning, but over the last two years digital learning created a niche for itself and promises to stay with the school system as an essential component in future. It has now occupied the space which hitherto belonged to the conventional system only.
The remarkable change it made was to enter into social spaces as it gave hands-on experience of technology to young and old among, many would otherwise hesitate in giving it a try.
As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, a tech-based ecosystem was created wherein an electronic gadget in a kid’s hand, and the technological intervention, made the Parent-Teacher-Student trio a high-tech combo.
The online learning methods had their own share of shortcomings. Technology mechanized the classroom to the detriment of the slow learner, a not-so-tech-savvy parent, and students.
And it dislodged the advantage of one-to-one interface with students who would otherwise excel in a conventional classroom where a level playing field was possible for them.
With all its perceived and real shortcomings, the virtual learning has delivered when it was needed the most. During the process, it evolved and tried to address all the concerns that emanated from the experience.
The process of reform and upgrade in technology is still on and would continue to be so as Artificial Intelligence is fast making inroads into the system of education.
It did succeed in throwing up better and efficient platforms for use but there is nothing that can be termed as ideal in technological systems. An all-encompassing integrated tech-based educational software that could totally replace the physical classroom is either a wish, or a scare.
Perhaps that is not even achievable as manmade machines would never replace the ultimate machine, a human being. The two must, therefore, keep complementing each other.
What is important is that the digital and the conventional learning methods must be wedded together to complement the advantages of both. Let the learning generation get the best of both. Systems evolve likewise as it is the law of nature.
This paradigm shift stemming from a blend of technology and conventional methods must not be seen merely as a response to the situation, it must be grabbed as an opportunity for a total transformation of the learning system that we have known so far.
The transformation must focus on disruption in learning methods wherein ethics & life skills, Industry exposure, health & fitness, career guidance & competitive exam orientation are blended with technological methods.
Even the hardcore syllabus must be linked to fun-filled mind games and grounded for quick and durable comprehension. The knowledge to be imparted cannot be stale as that leads to faulty outcomes.
Where knowledge keeps updating, the learning content cannot lag behind. Where mind is not filled with data, as technology would do it using its memory chips, but where the minds are formed to create those chips.
Where mind is let loose to explore the rational self and the thought process touches the limits of ignorance. Where the causation is made as important as the effect. Where the fundamental tool of learning changes from a monologue to a dialogue and provides tools for the mind to explore. Where budding ideas and innocent thoughts are not disciplined.
The normative social and learning behaviour got a hit during the lockdowns and the COVID pandemic induced scare; and would hopefully be back to normal only after a concerted re-engineering of sorts.
We should be now concerned with the school going generation which took the brunt of the disturbed style of living in the recent past. When the students will be back in their schools, teachers must not expect them to be following the copybook style of normative discipline in the very beginning.
The conventional style of learning methods needs a rethink. It will and must take time to get the school ecosystem reshaped to the requirements of the reformed method.
The kids and their teachers may find it initially difficult to gel together in a group unless they are given a breather, to yet again break ice. Let the students group together and re-initiate themselves into the physical mode of class discipline and learning.
Let there be stories told and re-told. Let literature be produced. Let paintings be drawn.
Let experiences flow on charts through pencil drawings. Let the spoken word spread like the fragrance of flowers. Let children feel that life is a gift which blooms in communes and shrinks in closed spaces.
Let the learning begin with a dialogue between the ones who met virtually, but with missing emotions and feelings. They spoke on screen but expressions were only digital, they tried to learn, but it was all visuals made up of pixels. They passed with distinctions, but their persona missed that touch of intimacy.
Let our children come to classrooms again, and let the classrooms be filled with the joy of learning.
Shabir Handoo was Assistant Commissioner, Income Tax Department.
