A New Beginning

In a sense it was amusing, being unique and not seen before experience in all spheres of life. And it was reforming as well for it caused a paradigm shift in social behaviour, communication platforms, and above all in the learning methods from the decades old practices.

The digital learning imparted a whole new dimension to the interactive learning methods. While it started with the understanding that it is only a replacement for the normal physical space of learning, but over the last two years digital learning created a niche for itself and promises to stay with the school system as an essential component in future. It has now occupied the space which hitherto belonged to the conventional system only.

The remarkable change it made was to enter into social spaces as it gave hands-on experience of technology to young and old among, many would otherwise hesitate in giving it a try.

As they say, necessity is the mother of invention, a tech-based ecosystem was created wherein an electronic gadget in a kid’s hand, and the technological intervention, made the Parent-Teacher-Student trio a high-tech combo.