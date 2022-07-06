A New Dawn

University of Kashmir is the highest seat of learning. For a person with any type of disability----making up to this institution is really an uphill task. Likewise, the case of Plato’s ‘Functional Specialization’, University of Kashmir has carved out a separate department that caters to the needs and requirements of students especially students with disabilities.

With the recent takeover as dean department of student’s welfare by the sociologist and head department of sociology, we find a better mind at the helm of affairs.

Being a sociologist, the honorable dean is the member of an appropriate clan to understand and address the issues and challenges of students with disabilities. In their administrative capacities, both vice-chancellor and dean department of student’s welfare are expected to be affectionate ‘Institutional Reformers’.