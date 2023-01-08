A new phase in mid east politics

BY ZAHOOR AHMAD MIR

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's prime minister for the sixth time, marking his return to the position at the head of a hard-right cabinet that pledges to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and pursue other policies criticised at home and abroad.

Since his coalition of nationalist and religious parties won a majority in parliament in elections held in November 2022, the 73-year-old political veteran, who is currently on trial for bribery, fraud, graft and breach of trust accusations, has sought to allay fears for the future of civil rights and diplomacy.

The Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, both of whose heads are West Bank settlers, are among his allies. They both have shared opposition to Palestinian independence and have advocated for the suppression of Israel's Arab minority and LGBT rights in the past.

Given the escalating violence and the planned growth of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, one of the places where the Palestinians aspire to establish a future state, Netanyahu's slate has only worsened the already gloomy prognosis for them.

Bezalel Smotrich (in the past, has protested against Palestinians with Israeli citizenship and criticised LGBTQ activists and the court system for being too liberal) will now be in charge of Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank. At the same time, Itamar Ben-Gvir (guilty of inciting hatred and violence against Arabs in 2007) will be in command of the police, which is also present in the area that Israel has been occupying since 1967, as minister of national security. They are regarded as having a desire for power, and their top priority is the growth of settlements in the West Bank.