A pack of problems

Lack of Administrators

I have been a part of higher education system as a student and later in a number of ways. As such, I know and have a fair idea of most of the senior faculty and professors working in the Kashmir division of the Higher Education Department.

As such, the most capable senior professors, to the best of my knowledge, are heading the already well-established colleges. Promotions on the base of mere seniority have been made, and principal allocations made to these colleges.

The obvious results therefore are the weak administration that most of these colleges are plagued with. The principals are constrained to a little space of office with hardly any a-priori experience of building or running colleges at an administrative level.

Consequently is established the major problem of these new colleges, “weak administration”.