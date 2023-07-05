A Part of Kashmir’s Heritage

Amarnath temple, is a legendary place of worship of the Hindus and is one of the major pilgrimages of India. It is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva, in the form of a Lingam. It is a short cylindrical figure made of stone or metal which signifies grand spiritual energy. The Amarnath cave with the Lingam is located in the Pahalgam Tehsil of District Anantnag.

Its mention is there in ancient scripts including the Rajatarangini (“The River of Kings”), a book by Kalhana, a Kashmiri Brahmin. It was written in Sanskrit between 1148 and 1149. The book with an English translation by M A Stein has the legendary and historic account of the history of Kashmir.

The book Rajatarangini (Book VII v. 183) refers to it as Amareshwara. It is also believed that that queen Suryamati in the 11th century AD gifted trishuls (Trident a divine symbol of Hinduism), banalingas (a translucent stone, which glistens at night), and other sacred emblems to this temple.

Besides this there are several other references to this pilgrimage in many other ancient texts. One of them by a well-known Persian scholar and astronomer Al-Biruni and the other from Francois Bernier, a French physician who accompanied Emperor Aurangzeb during his first visit to Kashmir in 1663.

However, after these historical descriptions the Cave and the Lingam were not in the limelight for the public at large, possibly because of the hostile terrain, indifferent rulers and poor communication facilities for centuries.