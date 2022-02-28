A passion for being a YouTuber

BY MUHAMMAD ALI KUCHAY

Gone are the days when kids, even grown ups, were fond of listening to the bedtime stories of prince and princess from their parents. Gone are the fantasies when the children would have merry-making time by playing moon games and moon cakes.

Today, kids are smarter who look for logic and argue for things. These smarties know the difference between a candy and a toffee. They cannot be wooed and are always ready to call a spade a spade.

This is what my mother often tells me. She calls today’s kids amazing, as she finds kids like me striving for a difference. She is always ready with a story of her childhood whenever she watches me using a laptop and producing videos for my gaming YouTube channel — Heavy Mining Gaming.