A Personal Narrative

I began investing in the idea and set up a facility in my hometown which is quite impressive in its vision and scope. The structure is in place now, but the livestock I wanted there had to be imported, and it was on the import bit that I was running out of financial resources.

The loan I required and had applied for was less than 10% of the total project cost, minus the land cost. I had managed the rest entirely on my own, thanks to the support of the family and friends, but felt stuck for the 10% that I needed state’s assistance with. I kept running from centre to centre, scheme to scheme all these years, with no luck.

Before I had begun construction, EDI’s District Nodal Officer, along with another officer, visited my project site and inspected it and found it promising. He assured me the financial assistance from EDI and urged me to kickstart the construction, which I did. I completed the construction and the EDI loan was yet to be processed.

I had applied for dairy farming loan under REGP scheme of KVIB in 2018 but in 2021 the application was rejected on the grounds that I don’t belong to the rural area that it is meant for. Look at the number of years wasted! I lodged a grievance with the Grievance Cell which, like my application, kept being sent from one office to another.

I lodged another one which was again tossed between these offices and I was told that the matter was discussed by EDI with Labour & Employment Department, but their response in the matter is still awaited.