A planet without leadership

In the eighth month of this year’s Gregorian calendar, the world is confronted with multiple crises which have engulfed it in uncertainties and turbulence. Some of these predicaments flow from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while others are embedded in the actions of an aggressive China which is determined to challenge the US led world order.

The impact of Russian and Chinese actions is being felt politically and economically in almost all parts of the globe, including our region. They are especially adding to the difficulties of the poor and vulnerable countries.

Also, worrying is that they are distracting even the limited interest that global leaders were displaying to confront the poor health of the planet which can lead, as a group of some scientists have recently warned, to an existential crisis for all human beings.