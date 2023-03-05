A Potential Tourist Destination

BY DHAAR MEHAK M and NIMRA NISAR

Shikargah; “The Hidden Paradise” is an exceptionally attractive and beautiful potential tourist spot located approximately three kilometres away from the Tral town, in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Situated at an altitude of 2130 meters from the sea level and around forty kilometres away from Srinagar, the beauty of this place is unique and quite distinguished from the already explored destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg. It is situated at the junction of the Wasturwan Mountain surrounded by lush green forests.

Given the reliance of Jammu and Kashmir economy on tourism, the solution to sustainability is through the diversification of the tourist destinations. Relying heavily on a few counted destinations (like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg) not only over-exploits these destinations but limits the scope of growth of the industry.