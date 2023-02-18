A problem needing attention

Cough is an important reflex to keep the airways clear and often becomes operative by an irritant entering the upper part of the airway. Cough is a common symptom following viral infections where it is self- limiting. Any cough which persists for more than 8 weeks is called chronic cough.

Chronic cough is a common symptom affecting around 10% of population but more often seen in the elderly population, where it can disrupt the daily routine and lead to negativity.

This is because it can be exhausting and preventing good sleep. It can lead to muscles becoming hurt and sometimes even fracturing the ribs especially in the elderly frail people.

It can also lead to loss of urinary control. With the global burden of the elderly population increasing the problem of chronic cough is expected to become a major health care issue for the practising physicians.