The 2nd death anniversary of veteran Gujjar leader and renowned religious personality Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi, will be observed on the 14th of August at Wangat Kangan, in Ganderbal District.
Thousands of followers of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi from across the Jammu and Kashmir are expected to throng Wangath Kangan (Baba Nagri) to remember Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi, one among the mass leaders of Jammu and Kashmir whose personality inspire members of different communities and religions. Special prayers will be held and Fateha offered to the departed soul.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi remained the Sajada Nasheen of Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi. However, two years before his death, he had nominated his son and former J&K minister Mian Altaf Ahmed as his successor as Sajada nasheen Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi.
The shrine situated at the base of a mountain in a scenic setting. Surrounded by still surviving forests, the shrine and its vicinity is a hub of religious activities every year.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi passed away on August 14th, 2021 at his native village Wangath also known as Baba Nagri, in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at the age of 98. Mian Bashir Ahmed was a renowned religious and spiritual leader besides a stalwart in the politics.
With the passing away of Mian Bashir Ahmed the Jammu and Kashmir lost a great personality whose work inspired a large population of the J&K. In the passing away of a veteran Gujjar leader and the last of the grand old men of Jammu and Kashmir, Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi, has taken away with him a large part of Kashmir’s tumultuous history in which he played an epochal role. Mian Bashir Larvi lived a remarkable life.
Born in November 1923 in Wangath Kangan (Ganderbal) in a reputable family- known for its spiritual highness and good literary background. Mian Bashir Larvi, lovingly known as Baba Saheb, was a multi-faceted personality who continued the legacy of Hazrat Mian Abdullah Larvi, his grandfather and 'Murshid' (teacher), and his father Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Larvi (RA), who had migrated from Hazara region in the 1800s.
He was from the Naqshbandi order of Sufi tradition, a convention in the family. For Lakhs of his followers, Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi was a blessing to all as hundreds of his followers throng Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan every day to meet him and seek his blessings.
The followers of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi say that whenever there will be a talk or any research work regarding the empowerment of the downtrodden sections of our society especially Gujjar, Bakarwal’s and the Phari communities of Jammu and Kashmir. The role of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi Sahab will always be remembered with great respect.
He believed in the concept of people’s contact and its importance in Sufism, he travelled far and wide, met people of diverse backgrounds, propagating the concept of pluralism, shared the message of peace, love, and tolerance. Mian Bashir Larvi was a multi-dimensional personality who led the Gujjar and Bakerwal community of J&K in particular, in spiritual, religious, social and political fields.
In Politics, Mian Bashir Ahmed proved his mettle and remained undefeated during his political career, losing no election.
Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi was elected as an MLA in 1967, 1972, 1977 from Kangan, and 1983 from Darhal, Rajouri District. He served as a Minister in the State Cabinet in 1972 and 1977, as a Deputy Minister in 1971 and 1977, and as a Minister of State from 1977 to 1980 and over this period in politics he decided to bridge the gap between the tribal pastoralist nomads and political inefficiencies.
During his political career, he remained closely associated with Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Mir Qasim and Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad, and various other top leaders of India that include Pandit Jawaharlal Lal Nehru, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.
In 2008 Mian Bashir Larvi was conferred with the third highest civilian award “Padam Bhushan” by Government of India, for his outstanding contribution and service towards tribal Gujjars, Bakarwals and other downtrodden groups of society.
Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi was very passionate about reading and writing. He has compiled a number of books in Gojri, Urdu, Punjabi, including ‘Israr e Kabari’, ‘Ashar e Nizami’, ‘Babaji Diyan Siharfian’, six volumes of ‘Neer Sumandar ‘ Gojri series’, ‘Mata e Faqar -o- Danish’ .
Mian Sahib chaired many seminars, conferences, and literary and cultural events in India and aboard. He also penned down his personal daily dairies which are a great source of information on the life of Mian Sahib and the events of Kashmir. He has penned down all day-to-day happenings of his life, family, society and politics of Jammu and Kashmir.
With regard to his hobbies, Mian Bashir was an ace horse rider with a collection of highly bred horses. He was also very fond of modern sophisticated cars. Mian Bashir Ahmad was the most influential Gujjar leader of Jammu and Kashmir.
He will be remembered in the history of the sub-continent as, a religious and social leader and leader of masses irrespective of caste colour and creed. The role of the renowned religious personality and a great social reformer Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi Sahab will always be remembered with great respect. With his passing away there is end of an era.
May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Aameen.