The 2nd death anniversary of veteran Gujjar leader and renowned religious personality Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi, will be observed on the 14th of August at Wangat Kangan, in Ganderbal District.

Thousands of followers of Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi from across the Jammu and Kashmir are expected to throng Wangath Kangan (Baba Nagri) to remember Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi, one among the mass leaders of Jammu and Kashmir whose personality inspire members of different communities and religions. Special prayers will be held and Fateha offered to the departed soul.

Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi remained the Sajada Nasheen of Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi. However, two years before his death, he had nominated his son and former J&K minister Mian Altaf Ahmed as his successor as Sajada nasheen Darbar Baba Ji Sahib Larvi.

The shrine situated at the base of a mountain in a scenic setting. Surrounded by still surviving forests, the shrine and its vicinity is a hub of religious activities every year.

Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi passed away on August 14th, 2021 at his native village Wangath also known as Baba Nagri, in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district at the age of 98. Mian Bashir Ahmed was a renowned religious and spiritual leader besides a stalwart in the politics.

With the passing away of Mian Bashir Ahmed the Jammu and Kashmir lost a great personality whose work inspired a large population of the J&K. In the passing away of a veteran Gujjar leader and the last of the grand old men of Jammu and Kashmir, Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi, has taken away with him a large part of Kashmir’s tumultuous history in which he played an epochal role. Mian Bashir Larvi lived a remarkable life.