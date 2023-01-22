A Remarkable Life : Remembering Prof Syed Abdul Hamid

His fertile imagination, erudite perceptiveness and unbridled excitement for analyzing actual events were beyond compare. He embodied best of the qualities that inspired his students, friends as well as colleagues to be better persons.

It may be stated here that meeting an incredible teacher like him only happens once in a lifetime. These writers (who never thought they would be writing this) got to know him very closely, first as students and then as colleagues. It was such bliss.

We still vividly recall enrolling in PUC at Islamia College in 1971, and on the first day of class, a tall, handsome, yet smart professor with a vibrant personality entered the classroom wearing a green blazer coat with an AMU badge fixed on the left upper pocket.

After marking the students’ presence, he started his lecture in fluent English with a hearty welcome note. He then gave a detailed account of the course content for ‘Book-Keeping’, the subject he would be teaching-moving hither and thither gracefully and thus inviting the attention of students who were highly mesmerized.

As young students coming from a relatively lower economic background, we were fascinated by his infinite energy and help that he would extend to us in one way or the other. He was always supportive and encouraging and inspired us to open our minds and look at Business Education through a broader perspective.

He guided in our difficult times giving strength and advising us to go ahead in the right direction and leave a mark in our respective fields. He was a smartest, finest and wisest and undoubtedly the most caring teacher we have ever met. He always made the classroom livelier with his knowledge, wisdom, creativity, enthusiasm, sharpness and superb communication skills.

Dr Hamid would always try to make students feel that they could approach him easily on any subject in commerce any time. He used to put his heart and mind into developing thought-provoking, innovative and remarkably diverse academic programmes.

The first training programme in our studentship conducted, in 1974, outside the college campus with practical exposure was a two-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme organized by Small Industries Service Institute, Karan Nagar.

This programme was efficiently coordinated by Dr Hamid, with the active assistance of Prof Sidhu from IIM, Ahmadabad. Shortly after completing our studies at Islamia College, one day we incidentally met Dr Hamid Sahib at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. He stopped, smiled, shook hands and said, “We are now at par. So, let us rub our shoulders”.

A very special thing about him is that he would always leave deep impression on anyone he would come in contact with. As colleagues, Dr Hamid would treat us as a part of his family. On particular holidays, we together used to enjoy the numerous gatherings and parties he hosted in his home.