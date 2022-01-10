A rot that kills

Such episodes are an eye opener for common people as well the government agencies. When we keenly look at these events many questions arise in our mind.

Was it the first time when an employee of the hospital asked for ‘chai and mithayi’ or this illegal and immoral custom is prevailing there for decades. We all know that it is not only this particular hospital, but most of the health centres in our valley are involved in this illegal practice of ‘chai and mithayi’.

In fact, this illegal custom is prevalent in most of the government departments of our valley. But unfortunately this evil has been camouflaged in such a way that no body complains about it.

If somebody tries to complain or protest against this social evil, there is nobody to pay heed. This illegal customs is highlighted only when it results into a tragic situation as has been seen in this case.