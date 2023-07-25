A saga of courage and supreme sacrifice

BY SHAHID SHABIR HUSSAIN MAKHDOOMI

Decks were being cleared for Indian and Pakistani governments to move forward on the path of negotiations in order to resolve disputes. Militancy was at its peak in Kashmir, India and Pakistan had successfully tested their nukes and the scenario around was changing.

Indian Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai boarded the bus for Lahore to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif in order to deliberate upon the issues and resolve them peacefully.

In Lahore historic welcome was accorded to Shri Vajpai and Lahore Declaration was the outcome of the negotiations and deliberations that took place on the Pakistani soil between the two leaders.

This definitely sent a message across that India and Pakistan are going to have peace with each other but this was an illusion as Pakistani establishment was busy in hatching conspiracy against India and sending its troops along with other intruders to occupy the heights in Kargil and wage war against India.

The whole operation was masterminded by some of the top military officers of Pakistan in consultation with the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. In the month of May it came to the fore that Pakistani regulars and intruders capturing the heights of Kargil are ready to strike any moment.

The Pakistani forces were at the advantage of having been positioned along the high altitude mountains posing significant challenges for the Indian army.

The main aim of this misadventure of Pakistan under the leadership of its the then Military Chief General Parvez Musharaf was to cut off the supply lines to Siachen and make an attempt to capture it besides helping the militants in Kashmir to intensify their actions.

Initially Pakistan did not accept the involvement of its regulars and other army units in Kargil war and attributed it to “Mujahideen”. After later while India released intercepts of conversations between top Pakistani military officials as a proof of Pakistan army’s involvement in the infiltration thus blocking all the escape routes for Pakistan army.

In order to thwart enemies invasion India launched operation Vijay. The war lasted for 60 days and on 26th July 1999 India successfully took command of the high outpost which had been occupied by Pakistan.

There was loss of lives from both the sides but the tragic part of the story is that Pakistan refused to take the bodies of its fighting soldiers back and committed war crimes by capturing and killing the Indian army personal and later on mutilating their bodies which was against the Geneva Convention and other rules of the war. Indian officers and Jawans valiantly fought Pakistan and the bofors proved its might dismantling the positions of Pakistan army on the highest mountain peaks.

Kargil war as described by some Generals and Politicians of Pakistan was a blunder and repetition of the mistakes that Pakistan had made in 1965. Pakistan army and the government had not anticipated the India’s response to this misadventure. They accept that Kargil war defamed Pakistan and lower down its image in the world because on one hand it was busy having negotiations with India on different issues and on the other hand it was carrying out mission of Kargil. Pakistan’s double standards with regard to the strategy and tactics of war discredited it labeling it as a nation not to be trusted by any means. Kargil war was a strategic and diplomatic victory for India. It helped India to strengthen its relations with America and leverage the benefits of better understanding with the west.

On 26th of July 1999 Pakistani troops were pushed back and completely driven away from Kargil heights, and Indian army announced the successfully culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly 3-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas” to commemorate the victory of Kargil.

During Kargil war, fought at high altitudes, officers and Jawans of India army showcased their gallantry and professional commitment as rightly said by the President of India Droupadi Murmu “Kargil Vijay Diwas” is a symbol of extraordinary valor of the armed forces and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect mother India.

Nearly 490 Indian army officers, soldiers and Jawans made supreme sacrifice during the course of the battle.

Some of the Kargil heroes are:-