A Sentient Soul

Today, in the age of corporatism and robotic life, demands are multifarious. Institutions, both families and schools, are put on high alert to meet these rising demands.

They provide suitable skills and required abilities to students; to chisel them into viable and valuable beings. The sole science of the schools, society and state today is to turn and train young generation for future-ready roles.

To nurture them into roles that could culminate them into pillars of support for the state.

These roles, however, can’t be reached at by fewer opportunities, for fewer opportunities create rigid expectations which unfairly tease student friendly leanings, barely exposing, or equipping them with tools and techniques to match the market milestones.