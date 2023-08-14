India's venture capital ecosystem is currently experiencing a funding winter, with VC deals in the first five months of 2023 dropping significantly compared to the same period in the previous year.

However, amidst this challenging landscape, promising shifts are being observed to smaller urban areas. A shift towards regional innovation and investment.

Tier 2 and tier 3 cities are stepping into the spotlight, demonstrating their potential to reshape the startup narrative. As investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers rally to leverage this potential, there's a renewed optimism that startup ecosystem will weather the storm and emerge stronger than ever before.

A distinctive aspect of this evolving landscape is the transition of investment focus from major cities to tier 2 and tier 3 cities which are emerging as hotbeds of innovation and investment.

Tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India refer to cities that are smaller or less developed compared to the major metropolitan areas like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore.

These cities often have a lower population and less advanced infrastructure but are gradually becoming centres of economic and technological growth, attracting investments and innovation.

These urban centres, once overshadowed by their metropolitan counterparts, are now witnessing a surge of interest from investors. Entrepreneurs in these regions are harnessing their innovative spirit to diversify sectors of the economy and create a dynamic startup ecosystem.