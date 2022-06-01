A significant move

Their movement as also the movement of their livestock would cause frequent traffic jamming on National Highway and Mughal Road. But now they would cover the distance in trucks in one or two days.

This is bound to minimise their hardships. Transporting them and their livestock in trucks from Jammu to Srinagar was a long pending demand of the migratory tribal population, which has been finally met.

On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Tribal Affairs Department initiated a special project of providing transit accommodations and transport facilities to them.

As per official figures 30,000 tribal migratory families are expected to get benefitted and 40 trucks of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) are being utilised for the purpose. More trucks will be pressed into service.