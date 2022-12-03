A Sob Story

"It is now just three months left for your delivery. Moreover, the doctor has advised you relative bed rest,” he said to his wife. “I think you should now move to your parent’s home till you deliver the baby”, he added. “Shall I be at your home only when I am in good health?” the wife retorted.

“What do you mean to say ‘your home’?” he said raucously. “I mean nothing. Just to know whether I have got the desired acceptance in this house, even after being a mother of a two-year-old daughter”? she replied discreetly, taking a deep sigh and added, “By the way, home receives the person in all shades, well or unwell. Isn’t it so?” Hearing this, the husband left the room fuming, “I don’t want to enter into any arguments. It is useless”. The door bunged up.

She sat wordlessly on the bed, ruminating over the ‘traditional bogus’. She knew that most of the women in Kashmir are born to digest and comply with this kind of ‘customary norm’. After a pause, she rang up her mother.