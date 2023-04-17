A Sparkling Spring

BY FIDA HUSSAIN SODAGAR
Winter is dead. Spring killed it by a kiss of soothing sunshine. A season of colourful flowers, butterflies, singing birds, and honeybees has claimed the throne. A blossom stormed. The trees are celebrating the re-birth. The frozen water has melted with the affection of the sun. The Tulips woke up after a long spell of deadly sleep. The souls are infused with a fresh aroma. A sense of optimism fills the air. The magic of spring is all set in a captivating stage to charm the hearts in its cheer of multi-coloured flowers and lush meadows of green.
“She turned to the sunlight
And shook her yellow head,
And whispered to her neighbour:
“Winter is dead.”
“When We Were Very Young” A.A. Milne
The spring is refurbishing itself blossom by blossom, flower by flower, dream by dream, hope by hope. The joys are replenished. The birds dance on the lyrics of perpetuity. We are in a moment of absolute blessing. That is the beauty of greater magnitude. The earth is drenched in the beauty of natural majesty. Spring is a metaphor for a spark of elegance. The season signifies new beginnings, and a fresh start. It’s a sign of brighter, warmer, longer days to come, with all the possibilities they bring.
Thousand times my pain will smile,
If the Spring will arrive thousand times
The famous poet who is considered the national poet of Chile Pablo Neruda has put the entire scenario in a crisp domain:
“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming.”
The famous writers and poets have dedicated the considerable amount of literary part in the praise of spring season. That describes the beauty of spring per se. Spring infuses life in the petals and in the scorched hearts and parched eyes. Springs will continue to bring liveliness. Forever.
The author holds a P.G in Mass Communication and Journalism and writes on diverse issues.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.