A spiritual icon, a social reformer

Born in November 1923 in Kashmir at Wangt Ganderbal, in a reputable family, known for its spiritual highness and good literary background, he was fortunate enough to have spiritual guidance from his father Hazrat Mian Nizamuddin Larvi (RA) from an early age.

After rigorous spiritual training, he attained the spiritual Khilafat of Islamic Sufi order in Naqshbandiya Silsila and strictly adhered to its principles till his last breath.

Besides propagating the spiritual enlightenment among the masse, he worked tirelessly to bring social, economic, and political awareness among the Gujar, the Bakerwal, and the Pahari communities.