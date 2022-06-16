A Start, Finally

A ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU) is defined as a non-binding agreement between two parties. It is typically signed to form a new partnership or to conduct a business transaction. The industrial world is typically characterised with ‘n’ number of MoUs between the industry and the academia.

The academia (which predominantly includes colleges and universities) is the producer and manufacturer of the human capital. The characteristics of academia typically determine the industrial output.

An informed academia with vibrant teaching-training processes typically sends skilled labor to the industry. On the contrary a stagnant academia sends unskilled or skill-mismatched labor force to the industry.

While the former leads to a sustainable industrial growth, the latter is associated with underdevelopment.