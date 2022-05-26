A step in right direction

According to medical experts, a fully fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital is badly needed in Jammu and Kashmir and should have been established much earlier like some other states. However, better late than never. A beginning has been made in this direction and needs to be welcomed.

Taking over of the Khonmoh Hospital by the government will save the state-of-art infrastructure, already created there, from getting wasted. The facility was commendably set-up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a rented accommodation (private property) in May last year temporarily for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Similar hospitals were set up in some other parts of the country also.

Now, there is significant improvement on the pandemic front and DRDO has also pulled out of the COVID hospitals, taking over Khonmoh Hospital is a right move.

The hospital has well equipped intensive care units with hundreds of ventilators, high-flow oxygen on every bed and huge bed capacity. Manpower was last year recruited for the Khonmoh hospital on contract and will be retained to run the services.