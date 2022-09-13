A story of street vending

Let me begin today’s column with a short story. The story belongs to the nineties era and is about a street vendor who was selling fruit near a bank branch on the pavement. His business was brisk and would exhaust all his stocks just before evening hours. However, I noticed a unique situation everyday confronting him.

A man would come on his motorcycle and collect money from him. One day I took a chance to ask him about the motorcyclist collecting money from him. He said he was his financier. The motorcyclist was a salesman of a locally reputed business house who was also into lending business to small businesses like street vendors.

It was an interesting disclosure and prompted me to unearth further details. The businessman lending to street vendors was actually a borrower of a bank and was enjoying a cash credit facility with a substantial limit.

He would utilize the cash credit facility to extend loan facility to the tune of Rs. 5000 to Rs.10000 to a group of street vendors for procuring the stock. The street vendors were happily paying extra bucks on the loan facility, as they were garnering handsome returns out of the loan amount.

Basically in the early nineties era, it was an uphill task to obtain a loan from banks. There were limited loan schemes available and that too for a limited segment of customers.

Even government employees were forbidden to access bank loans except housing loans etc. There was no concept of a cash loan. It was impossible for a street vendor to look at bank loan facilities.

To be precise, the concept of tailor-made schemes was lacking in the banking system. In fact lending to poor segments of customers such as the street vendors was not considered profitable by the banks.