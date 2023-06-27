A story of the Jewel and the Crown of India

Both places have antelopes as their national animals. The Sangai which is the apple of the eye for the Manipuris, the beautiful Siroy Lily, the game of polo, dance, sports and films, the Hangul the beautiful Kashmir stag, the lotus along with the natural beauty of the lakes of both the valleys. Both these national animals are protected species since they were about to get extinct in around 1950’s.

Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir both have had turbulent past with Japanese and British forces at war on their land, while the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by successive invaders from Central Asia, Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries including Pakistan is well known. This turbulence is still simmering in Kashmir though under control but is at its peak in Manipur. Jammu and Kashmir since august 2019 has been demoted to a Union territory (UT). The law-and-order conditions have certainly improved and the tourism to the valley has picked up enormously benefitting those involved in it. By virtue of the G 20 tourism meeting held in Srinagar between May 22nd to 24th a few main roads - the airport road and the road to Gulmarg - have been done up with new signages and the city is being beautified in parts under the “the smart city project”. There is, however, no sign of the UT being restored to a state and no talk of an election despite the delimitation process being over, long ago. The common man has no representative of his own to redress local issues.