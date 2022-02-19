A Strange Story

Of course, while speaking of Kashmir, stories are framed. Stories get complex and unpredictable. Few stories get narrated, and many of them remain untold.

Similarly, the characters in these stories show intricacy and inconsistency like the murkier political scenario of Kashmir. In our story, the only character who gets benefitted is the villain, the one playing a dubious role of being a receiver as well.

They are not look-alikes; it is only one character that plays two roles hypocritically. The monstrous duality overrides this character. A perfect double-dealer. As and when the situation demands, this character tends to be a receiver and deceitfully becomes a villain for his lust for the object.

The object here is actually the power of the donor that is sadly being misused by the hero. In the story of Kashmir, the heroes who deliver the object are actually con men who remain unmoved by the repeated sacrifices of helpers.

They literally beg for the power that happens to be the object of the story and have a propensity to be the so-called sympathizers. The heroes of our story turn out to be sham protagonists as they trick the saga of those who endured endlessly and whose affliction gradually disappeared in oblivion. And those who are the helpers and true leading actors remain unsung.