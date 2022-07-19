A stride towards tomorrow

As the higher education department of J&K has announced the implementation of New Education Policy 2020 from the current academic year, all the stakeholders should be prepared to make conscious decisions in their respective.

Contrary to the previous discipline-specific scheme, the new education policy has liberated the students and opened new avenues, to take subjects of their choice across various disciplines. The NEP 2020 has given colossal consideration to the aptitudes, interest, and choices of a student to take the subject of their interest.

Apart from the subject choices, the policy also provides the option of skill courses to be opted by every graduate student, where he can learn and get trained in a particular skill so that along with his academic credentials at the end of his graduation, a student is skilled in a particular field which would increase his employability and make himself reliant.

The other courses which a graduating student has to opt necessarily are ability enhancement courses which would help a student to be more presentable, expressive, and confident.

The value-added courses and the disaster management courses would help him to be morally upright, mentally alert, and physically strong to withstand the challenges and emergencies in day-to-day life.