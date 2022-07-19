A stride towards tomorrow

As the higher education department of J&K has announced the implementation of New Education Policy 2020 from the current academic year, all the stakeholders should be prepared to make conscious decisions in their respective.
Contrary to the previous discipline-specific scheme, the new education policy has liberated the students and opened new avenues, to take subjects of their choice across various disciplines. The NEP 2020 has given colossal consideration to the aptitudes, interest, and choices of a student to take the subject of their interest.
Apart from the subject choices, the policy also provides the option of skill courses to be opted by every graduate student, where he can learn and get trained in a particular skill so that along with his academic credentials at the end of his graduation, a student is skilled in a particular field which would increase his employability and make himself reliant.
The other courses which a graduating student has to opt necessarily are ability enhancement courses which would help a student to be more presentable, expressive, and confident.
The value-added courses and the disaster management courses would help him to be morally upright, mentally alert, and physically strong to withstand the challenges and emergencies in day-to-day life.
However, as the saying goes, all is well that ends well. In this regard, various stakeholders must be vigilant and careful in their respective domains. Students must survey and look keenly into the various subjects offered by the higher education institutions and choose very carefully according to their interests and aptitudes.
They must participate actively in the admission counselling sessions to make a conscious decision on the final subjects to opt. The student should set a goal in mind and try to perceive and attain that goal in the end. Students should take parents and well-wishers into consideration for the same.
Do not follow your friends and peers blindly. As every individual has their own capabilities and shortcomings so do not generalise. Parents must provide support and guidance to their wards. They must realise that education is the real investment for their future.
They must take an active part in the decision-making at this point and chart out a road map to be perceived.
After admission, the parent must ensure the regularity of their ward and monitor progress in the right direction.
A certificate is awarded after one year, a diploma after two, and different Bachelors’ degrees after the third and fourth years, so the students must make a conscious decision when to take exit.
Academics have to be torch bearers; they have to enlighten and mentor the students. They must explain and make students understand the policy and its implications. They must organise and participate in counseling sessions for students to clarify the doubts and confusions about the policy.
They should design and devise the content of the courses in such a way that the learning becomes a pleasure for students rather than a burden to be carried. They should create a sense of belonging in students for their teachers and institutions so that they are willingly retained in the institutions rather than dropping out.
The administrators, those at the helm of affairs, have to act as the backbone for the effective and successful implementation of the policy. They have to ensure adequate human resource in colleges so that students can have ample subject choices in the nearby colleges; so that a multi-disciplinary approach of the policy is realised truly.
They have to provide specific patronage concerning skill courses by providing skilled human resource and the workshop feasibility so that the skills are imparted in actual letter and spirit. The training part of the skill courses may also be facilitated by tying up with some reputed institutes of the country. Regular monitoring and quick redress of any problem which would crop up during the
the implementation process may also be taken care of. Lastly, all the individuals that are directly or indirectly involved should participate with their positive and negative feedback on the policy so that it gets evolved in a better manner for the prosperous future of the new generation.
Nighat Amin, Retired Associate Professor
