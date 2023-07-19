A strong deterrent against substance abuse

In June Police in Baramulla and Bandipora attached properties of some drug smugglers. The move can in reality prove a strong deterrent as substance abuse is getting alarming with each passing day in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The attachment of movable and immovable properties, utilised for illicit drug trafficking, is seen as a crucial step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from Kashmir.
The properties of two drug smugglers worth lakhs of rupees in Pattan and Kalantra Payeen area of Baramulla district were attached. The action was part of J&K Police’s relentless effort to curb the narcotics trade across Baramulla district.
The seized property include an under construction house on 10 marla land and situated at Mian Mohalla Pattan. Besides, Police seized an immovable property, Hyundai i10 (DL2AE 2820) belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik of Kalantra Payeen. The vehicle was being employed for drug trafficking by the drug smuggler.
In Bandipora in same month Police froze the bank savings and other financial instruments amounting to Rs 18, 36,611 of a notorious female drug peddler and her family.
The action was taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act after the seized assets were identified as proceeds derived from illegal sale of narcotic drugs.
“Bandipora Police has frozen bank savings & other financial instruments to the tune of ₹ 18,36,611 belonging to a notorious drug peddler Posha Begum & her family under NDPS Act,” Bandipora police had tweeted.
The step of seizer of properties of drug smugglers were taken after J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in first week of June directed his men to attach properties acquired through drug trade, besides stressing for freezing of bank accounts of drug traders and smugglers in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
The DGP passed these orders while chairing a review meeting of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) here at Police Headquarters. The meeting had also discussed the course of action to uproot the drug menace and narcotic trade from J&K.
The DGP had stressed upon the officers to ensure better coordination with all stakeholders in imposing greater deterrence to combat dangerous trade of drug-trafficking. Dilbag Singh had stressed upon officers for devising a plan under which the record of drug consumers is collected at Panchayat and block levels which he said could be helpful in identifying source of supply.
“Drug menace is a major threat to the socio-economic structure and it has become imperative for all the stakeholders to come together to uproot this menace and work in unison to make Jammu and Kashmir drugs free,” the DGP had said.
The DGP had directed for establishing the ANTF secretariat in Crime Branch J&K to be headed by DIG crime branch for better coordination, feedback and analyzing of successful as well as failed cases.
He had desired for constituting the district level task forces to deal with the narco-cases and added that progress of cases should be reviewed every month. He had further said that the DGP directed Crime branch JK to prepare guidelines and investigation modules to be followed by IOs investigating Narco-related cases to achieve better results.
Drug abuse in Kashmir is leading to numerous problems, including physical, psychological, and social issues. Some commonly abused substances include opioids, cannabis, cocaine, amphetamines, and prescription drugs.
The reasons for drug abuse can vary, and factors such as social and economic conditions, availability of drugs, peer pressure, and mental health issues can contribute to the problem.
Implementing strict measures against drug abuse in Kashmir is an important step in addressing the issue effectively. While the specific measures may vary based on local context and legal frameworks.
Target the source of the drugs by conducting targeted operations against major drug suppliers and manufacturers. This can involve conducting raids, seizing illegal substances, and dismantling drug production facilities.
Strengthen border security to prevent the smuggling of drugs into Kashmir. This may include employing advanced technologies, increasing personnel, and enhancing cooperation with neighboring regions to curb the inflow of illegal substances.
Launch public awareness campaigns to educate the community about the dangers of drug abuse. These campaigns can highlight the consequences of drug addiction on individuals, families, and society as a whole. Utilize various platforms such as television, radio, social media, and community outreach programs to reach a wider audience.
Introduce comprehensive drug prevention programs in educational institutions that provide age-appropriate education about the risks and consequences of substance abuse. Such programs can also include teaching life skills, stress management techniques, and positive coping strategies.
Strengthen the availability and accessibility of rehabilitation centers and treatment facilities for individuals struggling with drug addiction. These facilities should provide counseling, detoxification, therapy, and aftercare services to support individuals in their recovery journey.
Collaborate with healthcare providers to ensure early detection, intervention, and treatment of drug addiction. Encourage healthcare professionals to receive training on addiction medicine and integrate substance abuse screening and counseling into routine healthcare practices.
Establish helplines, support groups, and counseling services to provide assistance and guidance to individuals and families affected by drug abuse. These services can offer confidential support, referrals to treatment facilities, and information about available resources.
Review and strengthen existing legislation related to drug abuse, ensuring that it provides an effective legal framework to combat drug trafficking and possession. Implement appropriate penalties and consequences for drug-related offenses to deter potential offenders.
Rehabilitation and reintegration programs: Develop comprehensive programs to support the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals recovering from drug addiction. This can involve vocational training, job placement assistance, and community support to help them rebuild their lives and prevent relapse.
It is important to approach these measures with a balanced perspective, considering both the enforcement aspect and the need for rehabilitation and support for individuals affected by drug abuse. Additionally, monitoring and evaluation of these measures should be conducted regularly to assess their effectiveness and make necessary adjustments as required.
Increasing public awareness about the risks and consequences of drug abuse can help prevent substance use in the first place. This can be done through school programs, community initiatives, and media campaign.
Implementing prevention programs that target high-risk groups, such as youth, can help in reducing drug abuse. These programs can focus on promoting healthy lifestyles, building resilience, and providing information about the dangers of substance abuse.
Establishing accessible and effective treatment facilities is crucial for individuals struggling with drug addiction. This can include counseling, detoxification, medication-assisted treatment, and support groups. Rehabilitation centers can provide ongoing support and help individuals reintegrate into society.
(Author is senior staffer Greater Kashmir)
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.