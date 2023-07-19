A strong deterrent against substance abuse

In June Police in Baramulla and Bandipora attached properties of some drug smugglers. The move can in reality prove a strong deterrent as substance abuse is getting alarming with each passing day in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attachment of movable and immovable properties, utilised for illicit drug trafficking, is seen as a crucial step towards eradicating the menace of drugs from Kashmir.

The properties of two drug smugglers worth lakhs of rupees in Pattan and Kalantra Payeen area of Baramulla district were attached. The action was part of J&K Police’s relentless effort to curb the narcotics trade across Baramulla district.

The seized property include an under construction house on 10 marla land and situated at Mian Mohalla Pattan. Besides, Police seized an immovable property, Hyundai i10 (DL2AE 2820) belonging to Abdul Rehman Malik of Kalantra Payeen. The vehicle was being employed for drug trafficking by the drug smuggler.

In Bandipora in same month Police froze the bank savings and other financial instruments amounting to Rs 18, 36,611 of a notorious female drug peddler and her family.