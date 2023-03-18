A systemic flaw

The chosen company has a questionable track record, having been blacklisted by several states. More recently one such scam was cracked in the UT of Ladakh. Despite such happenings, the JKSSB chose to engage its services for the recruitment process. As a result, the careers of countless aspirants hang in the balance, as the board continues to ignore the lessons of the past.

The board has been defending the company openly, even at the time of hiring process, it amended the provisions paving way for a blacklisted company. By such steps, it is a clear indication that nothing is going right and aspirants are being deceived openly.

Aspirants have taken to the streets in protest for the past few days, demanding the cancellation of the company’s contract, as they refuse to be deceived any further.

However, the response from the J&K board and administration has been evasive and ambiguous. Despite the urgent need for an intervention, the administration has failed to address the issue, and the Lieutenant Governor has remained tight-lipped on the matter.

It has now become the norm in Kashmir for job vacancies to be advertised. However, when discrepancies are found in the process, the entire selection procedure often gets delayed due to court proceedings, leaving the aspirants in a state of uncertainty. As a result of these discrepancies, many candidates exceed the maximum age limit and experience psychological trauma.