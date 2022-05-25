A termite on economy

All is not well with the global economy as countries in our neighbourhood and also in far and wide geographies are in tight grip of severe inflation. In clear terms, the present danger to the global economy is inflation. It has already started behaving as a termite on the economy.

In other words, inflation is dancing merrily around the world, hitting major economies. Statistics reveal that in the US it hovers a 40-year high, with an annual increase of 8.3 per cent in April.

UK’s inflation has also risen to a 40-year high of 9 per cent in the consumer price index in April - the highest since 1989. France witnessed the annual inflation rate at 4.8 per cent in April, the highest since October 1985.

Even as this huge inflation is mostly attributed to the impact of the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict has worsened the situation and controlling the pandemic of inflation seems out of hand, if tough measures are not taken by the central banks across the world to curb it.