A tight rope walk for India

Impact on the world and India

Analysts believe that India will be impacted due to sanctions as they could block violators from doing business with U.S. Banks, hence India must find ways to evade the dominant, dollar-based financial system like specialist European banks with no exposure to the US market which are willing to facilitate payments to Russia.

India can deepen its investments in Russian energy and resource assets to generate dividend income in Rouble. India can use it to pay Russia for defence hardware and other products.

As an alternative, there are ample precedents for introducing a dose of economic self-interest into American decision-making on the sanctions issue; and India will have to build its profile in the U.S. market with its corporations actively creating U.S. jobs as a goodwill gesture which can influence policy-makers to consider Indian concerns.

America and European nations will be badly hit due to attack on Ukraine as it will lead to economic consequences in the United States and across the world. Reports suggest that all major U.S. market indexes have slumped and unrest is bad for them, especially after some recovery from negativity of Pandemic.

Russia is a major exporter of natural gas and oil, so the conflict has also sent gas prices soaring and strict sanctions on Russia’s economy and its ability to produce goods would be adversely affected.

Some of the strategic department officials of United States opine that if America enters into a period of sustained conflict then investments around the world will be affected. United States 401(k) plans will take a dip, the price of fuel is going to go up.