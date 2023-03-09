A trip to old age home

A trip to an old age home wasn’t something I would have looked up to until I met its high-spirited inmates, who were the embodiment of ‘optimism’, with more to smile about in life than to complain.

So my friend and I around 1 pm in the afternoon loaded the car with warm winter caps and some namkeen snacks for the elders and saw that life could humble us in the most surprising ways.

A strong sense of love and compassion for your family can explode with greater forces when you see someone craving it. The aura of a Vridh Ashram is oddly unsettling, as you could see people from different families, backgrounds, cultures, and interests being united due to the same reason - their age.

Before lunch time, they all gathered in circles and chanted the Gayatri mantra as a gesture to thank god for another day. A simple meal of dal, rice and roti which they all ate with immense gratitude.

After they had their meal (which was offered to me as well) we distributed the matthi and laddu we had gotten. While some turned down the laddu because of health problems, they all surely munched on the savoury matthi after the meal and complimented its taste.