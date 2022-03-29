A tsunami in drug prices

Incredible! But true. Indians spend nearly Rs 36,000 crore annually on over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for treatment of 27 ‘minor’ ailments. Interestingly, a large part of this expenditure goes towards consultation fees to doctors.

This is the finding of a novel survey carried out by a pharma body - the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which was released last week.

The survey further revealed some interesting points. The healthcare professional-related (HCP) expenditure included Rs 11, 623 crore as medicine cost and Rs 9,710 crore as doctor or paramedic consultation fee, Rs 4,035 crore spent on diagnostics and Rs 5,358 on transportation, communication and productivity.