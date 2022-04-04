A universal human health menace

BY DR. RAYEES AHMAD BHAT and DR. SAJOOD MAQBOOL BHAT

A wide variety of foods exist around the world, which fit in the food pyramid and so are fit for human consumption. It is fateful to state that one third of the total harvested food is spoiled and lost before use. In today’s world every conscious consumer is aware about the health and demands the food that is safe, nourishing, and hygienic.

Food adulteration is defined as the process in which the value of food is decreased either by the addition of inferior quality material or by extraction of valuable ingredient.

The standard norms of FSSAI (2012), while commenting on adulteration of food, define it as the addition or subtraction of any substance to or from food, so that the natural composition and quality of food substance is affected.

The food should be free from any poisonous substance that is injurious to human health.