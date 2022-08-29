A utopian vision for digital democracy

What needs to be done

Over the last two decades, the proliferation of new and developing technologies in India has considerably enlarged authorities for domination and social control, mounting the development towards furthering of digital democracy and social change in India.

While modern technological projects viz a viz Digital India Programme as per the huge corpus of literature available has the potential to improve democratic principles and further the social change, many challenges need to be worked on by way of service monitoring and evaluation, quality and accountability, participation, basic digital infrastructure, digital education, security, and et al.

Pertinently, tech companies need to act as neutral actors and as mere service providers so that they shouldn’t suppress circulation of content, doesn’t promote hate speech, and should take unprecedented steps to further the cause of digital democracy.

However, India has undertaken numerous significant and various measures to digitally empower the citizens of India, but it still has to decide whether combating digital repression is a fundamental political priority or not.

Effectively, a lot of ground still has to be covered, despite the fact that India has made great strides in terms of internet accessibility, with 658 million active internet users over the age of five by January 2022 (according to an IAMAI-Nielsen report) and the enormous success of the Digital India programme.

The National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), the contact-tracing software Aarogya Setu, the government e-services app Umang, and other efforts were all launched by the Indian government in response to the pandemic.

There has been countless district- and panchayat-specific digital projects in addition to them. While helping and enabling millions of Indians, these programmes did not take into account the issues of literacy and universal access. The term “Digital Divide” was making its appearance.