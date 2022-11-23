A very concerning report

In this scientific study carried out on 600 patients being treated for high BP in Government health centres in Jammu and Kashmir from six different rural districts, Machil in Kupwara, Khan Sahab in Budgam, Rajpora in Pulwama, Mir Bahri, Rainawari in Srinagar, Banihal in Ramban and Jagti township in Jammu. The female, male ratio was equal.

All the patients had been prescribed medicines to control the high BP by doctors working in the health centres.

Two or more drugs had been prescribed in nearly one third of them (30.8%). On evaluation and questioning 16% of them were taking only one drug and 53% of them were not taking any drug.

211 of these 600 patients had uncontrolled BP when checked using a calibrated state of art BP instrument taking an average of 3 readings. Half of these patients (49%) were in the age range of 40 to 60 years and 40% were more than 60 years of age.