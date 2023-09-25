A Visit to Sufi Shrines

As part of the curriculum, the department of Islamic Studies (Semester 5th, Islamic Culture Society in Kashmir), Govt. Degree College Kulgam, visited the sacred places of prominent Sufi Saints of the valley viz. Chrar-e-Sherif and Pakherpora, of Budgam district. This was in the context of religious cum educational tour. The college bus driver Mr. Farooq Ahmad, Faculty member of Urdu Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Malla, faculty of English Department Dr. Arif Hussain Rishi including the students and the faculty of Islamic Studies Dr. Sartaj Ahmad Sofi, departed at 08:00 AM from Degree College Kulgam towards Chrar-e-Sherif via Shopian—Pulwama. After three hours, reached 11:00 AM the shrine of Shaikh-ul-Aalam—a place of solace. There they refreshed their inner selves with the blessings of Allah. In between the Chrar-e-Sherif and Pakherpora, paused and enjoyed the scenery of lush green forests and calm environment for a while. Famous shrine of Syed Ali Aali Balkhi R.A. at Pakherpora served as a source of recreation besides refreshment for the soul and mind.

Both these places are known and have prominence throughout the valley. Both the places are visited by hundreds of people on daily basis. Not only by the Muslims, but non-Muslims too visit these places with enthusiasm and regard. People of the valley mostly visit these shrines (especially Chrar-e-Sheriff) to perform the ritual of ceremonial tonsuring of new born babies.

The visit to these shrines paved a way for us to comprehend the contribution of Sufis in Kashmir and the role of shrines in the socio-political and religio-economic aspects of the valley. It reflected that Charar-e-Sheriff is not just a geographical location and a tourist destination but acentre of Islamic Civilization. It is an epitome of spirituality, language, culture and civilization of the valley. It is the place which reflects the zenith of Islamic spirituality and Islamic sociological grandeur. Charar-e-sherif—a place, essentially delineates the nourishment and perfection of the Kashmiri language. That still bears testimony and, also serves as a base for its future. It is a sacred space, a fragrance for the inner self of an individual. It is not just a physical place based on a piece of land but actually a hope for despaired and depressed ones. Somewhat same is the shrine of Syed Ali Aali Balkhi R.A.

Both these shrines, besides other shrines of Kashmir, depict the architectural grandeur which can’t be underestimated in anyway. The square shaped wooden structure of Char-e-sherif, in the past, was rich in aesthetic beauty especially to those having aesthetic taste. Unfortunately, on 11May, 1995, in a fierce encounter, the shrine caught fire and suffered extensive damage. It has been now renovated on the same pattern and style.

The nature and culture of the local villages in and around these shrines was also observed and analyzed keenly. It was evident that the local shopkeepers used to sell dried vegetables (Houk Seun) including tomatoes (Ruwangan Hachi), bottle gourds (Alle Hachi), turnip (Gogji Aare), dandelion greens (Hooch Handh), quince (Bam Choont) and firepot (Kangrri) to the visitors.

Precisely speaking, it was not just a physical journey from Kulgam to Budgam but a spiritual voyage. It was a kind of transition from passive mode of Sufism to activism. It can, indeed, be considered as a transition from materialism to spiritualism.