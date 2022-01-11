A word to student borrowers

It is worth mentioning that over a period of time, availability of easy loan facilities for education has lured youth to pursue higher studies. Besides, banks have been encouraged to provide education loans as it is classified as priority sector loans that they are mandated to provide each year.

However, for students, taking a loan for pursuing higher education is not bad at all, but the way it’s obtained makes it bad. Going to universities or college without a clear plan of how to repay for it has pushed most of the student borrowers into a debt trap.

Even as rising default in education loans was also a concern in pre-Covid times, the ability of banks to recover such loans from the defaulting student borrowers stands bruised as the last two years of the pandemic has shrunk the job market space for them.

The emergence of new variants of the virus has badly hampered the hiring capability of companies across the sectors as the virus-induced uncertainties about the economic outlook refuse to go away. In this situation, those who pursued their education on the back of a bank loan have found themselves at crossroads as they face grim chances of getting employed in the near future.

This incapacitates them to fund their EMIs towards their education loans and resultantly, they turn loan defaulters.