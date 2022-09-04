A year in Church and Beyond

Regarding Celebrating Teachers’ Day, Swami Vivekananda, rightly said, If you are not pure and you know all the sciences of the world. That will not help you at all, you may be buried in all the books you read but that will not be of much use. It is the heart that reaches the goal. Follow the heart, follow it seriously.

A pure heart sees beyond the intellect, it gets inspired. The teacher who loves the children from his/her heart is the real nation builder who can lay the solid foundation of a nation committed to the growth and development for the prosperity of humanity.

Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose day shall be celebrated on 5th of September used to give the following advice to teachers, “we must be perpetual seekers of intellectual integrity and universal compassion”.

These are the two qualities which mark-out a true teacher. Such teachers teach students the process of learning and enable them to become lifelong learners and teach them to continuously practice this trait.

School teachers have tremendous responsibilities in shaping the life of an individual. Governments, heads of the organisations/institutions should identify true teachers of which Dr Radhakrishna have mentioned, to bedeck them, decorate them and encourage them on Teachers’ day.

Hon’ble Secretaries of Education and Div Coms may advice District Development Commissioners to celebrate the teacher’s day on 5th of September 2022 across UT at each district headquarter and felicitate inspiring teachers (at least 10 best teachers including in private sector:

Shri Var Sb, President may sponsor few awards for each district) after three tier verification on their credibility and competency both within and outsides their class rooms. Highlight their success stories and this process will inspire more teachers to work with curiosity, creativity and enthusiastically for our pupil.