A Young Reader Initiative

Newspaper is an important medium of education and information. For students, the newspaper offers a special attraction. It has been called the living textbook. Developing the habit of reading newspapers from the early stage of life is a significant move.

Research shows that students using the newspaper as an educational resource score more highly on standardised tests, develop the habit of lifelong reading, and are more likely to produce knowledgeable societies.

Using the newspaper as an educational resource helps students to develop a better understanding of their community, state, nation, and the world.