AAP’s Punjab Challenge

It was in 1977 when public anger was at its extreme against late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Hence Janta Party candidate Raj Narain defeated her by a margin of 55,200 votes from Rae Barelli besides wiping off the entire Congress.

Now a replica has happened in Punjab after a gap of 45 years when Aam Adami Party led by Arvind Kejriwal has brought a Tsunami change by decimating Congress which can be attributed to complete frustration and anger of general public, cutting across the part line.

Public mood was so much against mighty feudals and other stalwarts that voters heaped humiliation on them by ensuring defeat in their respective assembly segments.

And big names included patriarch like Parkash Singh Badal, Maharaja of Patiala, captain Amrinder Singh, Ex CM, Rajender Bhattal, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, state Congress Chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sukhbir Sing Badal, Manprit Barar, financial specialist and ex minister etc.