ABDM, J&K: An insight

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.

It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. With the rolling out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT Administration is aiming at achieving the goals of a seamless, interactive, accountable and transparent system of delivery of health care to all the sections of the society especially those availing cashless treatment under the Ayushmann Bharat Universal Health Insurance scheme.

The Digital interventions shall make the healthcare systems both in the Government and Private both accountable and accessible to enable the Health insurance Card holders to avail the benefits of the Universal Health Insurance.

Pertinently this facility has been rolled out only for the UT of J&K. The scheme has the benefit of availing a cashless treatment of the entire family upto a Rs. 5.00 lacs ceiling without any premium at any Health facility within the country in more than 2500 hospitals both in the Government and Private side.

Those citizens who enrol for registration through the ABHA ID ( Ayushman Bharat Health Account) shall also benefit through the digital platform.