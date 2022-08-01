ABDM, J&K: An insight

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country.
It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. With the rolling out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT Administration is aiming at achieving the goals of a seamless, interactive, accountable and transparent system of delivery of health care to all the sections of the society especially those availing cashless treatment under the Ayushmann Bharat Universal Health Insurance scheme.
The Digital interventions shall make the healthcare systems both in the Government and Private both accountable and accessible to enable the Health insurance Card holders to avail the benefits of the Universal Health Insurance.
Pertinently this facility has been rolled out only for the UT of J&K. The scheme has the benefit of availing a cashless treatment of the entire family upto a Rs. 5.00 lacs ceiling without any premium at any Health facility within the country in more than 2500 hospitals both in the Government and Private side.
Those citizens who enrol for registration through the ABHA ID ( Ayushman Bharat Health Account) shall also benefit through the digital platform.
Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Components
ABHA Number
It is important to standardise the process of identification of an individual across healthcare providers. This is the only way to ensure that the created medical records are issued to the correct individual or accessed by Health Information User through appropriate consent. In order to issue the UHID, the system must collect certain basic details including demographic and location, family/relationship, and contact details. Ability to update contact information easily is the key. The ABHA(Ayushman Bharat Health Account) Number will be used for the purposes of uniquely identifying persons, authenticating them, and threading their health records (only with the informed consent of the patient) across multiple systems and stakeholders
Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR)
It is a comprehensive repository of all healthcare professionals involved in delivery of healthcare services across both modern and traditional systems of medicine. Enrolling in the Healthcare Professionals Registry will enable them to get connected to India’s digital health ecosystem
Health Facility Registry (HFR)
It is a comprehensive repository of health facilities of the nation across different systems of medicine. It includes both public and private health facilities including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centers, pharmacies, etc. Enrolling in the Health Facility Registry will enable them to get connected to India’s digital health ecosystem.
ABHA Mobile App(PHR)
A PHR is an electronic record of health-related information on an individual that conforms to nationally recognised interoperability standards and that can be drawn from multiple sources while being managed, shared, and controlled by the individual. The most salient feature of the PHR, and the one that distinguishes it from the EMR and EHR, is that the information it contains is under the control of the individual.
Unified Health Interface (UHI)
UHI is envisioned as an open protocol for various digital health services. UHI Network will be an open network of End User Applications (EUAs) and participating Health Service Provider (HSP) applications.
UHI will enable a wide variety of digital health services between patients and health service providers (HSPs) including appointment booking, tele-consultation, service discovery and others.
While this is going to be game changer for Health care practitioners and Health workers in achieving the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business at the work place but the citizens should play an active role as they would be not only the stakeholders but also the beneficiaries of the Digital Health Mission for the smooth, hassle-free delivery and zero out of pocket expenses of Health care to them and their families.
Dr. Shafqat Khan is presently the Additional Mission Director Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission J&K.
