About Corporate Philanthropy

Some time back I attended a two-day international conference in Mumbai to commemorate the World CSR Day. Being one of the delegates in the conference, I could easily understand the magnitude of importance which the corporate world outside India is giving to the CSR initiatives.

Delegates from most developed and developing nations like the USA, Finland, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Hungary, etc. presented their CSR success stories and concepts which have translated corporate philanthropic activities into an organized CSR sector in the rest of the world.

It was very impressive to listen to one of the foreign speakers, Director of Japanese bathroom equipment maker, LIXIL Corporation, talking about their social commitment.

She talked about her company’s commitment to take leadership in tackling waste management problems in various Asian and African countries where the waste is collected and often dumped into rivers which pollutes drinking supplies.

It was interesting to listen to a Sri Lankan delegate that ‘waste is not garbage, but a resource for growth’.