Absurdly Wasteful

The bug is here! A niggling and nagging one. Too trenchant and troublesome. And too domineering! Life gets out of gear just because you are supposed to ‘socialize’. The bug drains you out in all ways.

Energy. Time. Money. You are clutched to cry hoarse and collapse. They say socialization is a process by which we learn from others. It is a kind of social learning method that is based on experiences, usually pleasurable ones.

However, the same social learning turns painful when we accumulate bitter encounters with sham socialization. Of course, we are ‘social savages’.

We cannot afford to live in isolation. But what sense does it make in thronging places/occasions where we get only appalling things to be weaved into our lives? And do we necessarily need to be at every place, attending each and every social ceremony?