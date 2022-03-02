Abuse and misuse of drugs

For containing chemicals they are used as medicine too. Indication of addiction is being unable to stop its use or unable to adhere to the prescribed dose. The terms drug abuse and misuse are often used interchangeably though there is a distinct difference. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clarifies that difference between misuse and abuse has to do with the individual’s intentions and motivations.

The FDA lays that both abuse and misuse of prescription drugs can be harmful or even life threatening. According to Institute for Safe Medication Practices prescription drug misuse can include taking the dose at a wrong time, stopping medicine too soon, taking incorrect dose or forgetting to take a dose. Substance abuse also means use of illegal drugs or the use of prescription or the over-the-counter (OTC) drugs or alcohol for the purpose other than those for which they are meant to be used or in excessive quantity.

Misuse of prescription drugs is taking a medicine or medication in a manner or dose other than prescribed, taking someone else’s prescription even if for a legitimate medical complaint like pain or to excite oneself. OTC drugs are the medicines which are sold directly to a consumer without requirement for a prescription from a health care professional as opposed to prescription drugs which are to be sold only to the consumers presenting a valid prescription.

The addiction develops unconsciously and surreptitiously among the vulnerable group, generally in youth. The illegal or excessive use starts with simple experimentation characterised by practice of regular use followed by problematic or risky use leading to dependence without fail turning ultimately to addiction in nutshell.