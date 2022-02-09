Academic bank of credits

States and UTs are bracing up for implementation of NEP within given parameters for the ensuing academic session.

Various institutions are clearing decks for implementation of NEP and are organising workshops, seminars and counselling sessions so that targets and goals are achieved.

Govt has made its maiden amendment regulations, 2021 wherein it was included that hitherto all the universities and colleges can now register their institutions under ABC frame work irrespective of ranking or accreditations.